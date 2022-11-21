Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against USA in their first group match (Monday 21 November) this evening.

When Rob Page's men take to the field, they will be facing off against a USA team keen to make up for lost time.

They failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia for the first time since 1986.

ITV Wales have taken a look at the USA team, who are armed with a message from the President and hoping to spoil Wales' party.

Key players

USA have the second-youngest squad in the tournament with an average age of 25 years and 175 days led by coach Gregg Berhalter.

Their squad is well represented in the top European leagues and have many players capable of hurting Cymru.

Christian Pulisic is regarded as USA's standout player and was their top scorer in the qualifying campaign.

The USMNT won the 2020 Concacaf Nations League and 2021 Gold Cup and are hoping to progress through the group stages at this World Cup. Credit: PA

The 24 year-old was bought by Chelsea for £58 million back in 2019, making him the most expensive american player of all time.

He's joined in the squad by the likes of AC Milan's Sergino Dest and Juventus' Weston Mckennie who also have some pedigree in club football.

23 Year-old Tyler Adams has been named as the USMNT's captain after a squad vote. This makes him the youngest US squad leader at a World Cup since 1950.

Both he and Brenden Aaronson play for Leeds United in the Premier League and Page will be well aware of their threat.

Tyler Adams has been named as the USMNT's captain. He'll be the youngest US captain at a World Cup since 1950. Credit: PA

Some Welsh fans may be familiar with defender Cameron Carter-Vickers who spent a year in South Wales playing for Swansea in 2018.

USA go into the tournament having enjoyed relative success over the last couple of years.

Their young team won the 2020 Concacaf Nations League and 2021 Gold Cup and are hoping to progress through the group stages at this World Cup.

The United States Soccer Federation redesigned their badge in rainbow colours to show support with the LGBTQ+i community. Credit: PA

Off the pitch, The United States Soccer Federation have ignored FIFA's request to avoid controversial issues outside of football in Qatar.

They redesigned their badge in rainbow colours to show support with the LGBTQ+i community.

USA World Cup 2022 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC.), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Timothy Weah (Lill), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)