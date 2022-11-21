Thousands of fans around the world are preparing to witness Wales make history as they prepare for their opening game against the USA in the 2022 World Cup tournament.

The stage is set - fanzones are ready, bucket hats are firmly on heads and the team will be having their last training session ahead of that historic match - the first in 64 years.

Wales take on USA at 7pm (UK time) at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Qatar.

Thousands of fans have travelled to Doha Credit: PA

Fans at home in Wales, out in Doha and even more than a thousand in Tenerife will be watching as Wales make their debut.

For those who have made the 4,300-mile journey to the Middle East, they will be hoping Wales can get off to a winning start to and make it through to the next stage of the tournament.

Ahead of the game, First Minister Mark Drakeford sent a message to the squad thanking them for "inspiring a whole nation".

In a Twitter post, he said, "The hour has come - 64 years in the making. But not just that, the passion, the thrill, the nerves, and the anxiety of the qualifying campaign - and here we are on that world stage. Thank you for everything that you have done to inspire a whole nation.

"Let's not forget what we said in 2016 - dare to dream. Theres the stage, there's our opportunit. You have the skill, the determination. We know you will do Wales proud. Diolch o galon i chi gyd."

Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden took part in a phone call with the men's team as their preparations in Qatar got underway.

The Wales official Twitter account shared the stirring speech by actor Michael Sheen with the words, "They’ll always say we’re too small, too slow, too weak, too full of fear."But YMA O HYD you sons of Speed, with that Red Wall around us, WE’RE STILL HERE!!!"

One of the expected 2,500 Wales fans in Doha is a consultant form Newport, 27-year-old Jafar Said.

He has travelled to Qatar with his family members Hamza Ali, 27, from London, and Khalid Ali, 18.

Mr Said, who supports Wales, said they are staying for two weeks but joked that he would stay on if Wales get through the round of 16.

“Don’t take me home,” he said at the fan festival in Al-Bidda, Doha.

“We’re having an amazing time, everyone has been very friendly.

“And I’m very optimistic of our chances, we’ve got a good blend of experienced players.

“Also a lot of people don’t expect us to win so we haven’t got the pressure that England have. Plus we have (Gareth) Bale.”

Bucket hats at the ready: Fans have begun descending on Qatar Credit: PA

The trio have tickets to Wales’ opening match, but will be heading to a fan zone to watch the England game against Iran beforehand.

Fans looking to have an alcoholic drink at the stadium during the clash with USA will have to go without after a last-minute change to the rules saw alcohol banned.

Darren Walsh from Bridgend and Lee Williams from the Rhondda, both 50, said they would be heading to a pre-match party with Wales fans being held in a hotel in the city before heading to the stadium for the game.

“It would have been nice to have had a few beers in the stadium beforehand, I think it would mean a better build up, but it now just means fans will stay where they are for a bit longer before going to the game,” Mr Walsh said.