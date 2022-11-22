The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it is "extremely disappointed" to hear that fans in Qatar were told to remove their rainbow bucket hats by officials.

When Wales faced USA in their opening game of the World Cup on Monday evening, reports began emerging of ticket-holders having their rainbow branded items confiscated as they tried to enter the stadium.

Amongst those asked to take off their rainbow bucket hat were former Wales International footballer Laura McAllister and FAW staff.

The hats were designed in partnership with Wales’ LGBT+ football organisation the Rainbow Wall, alongside the FAW, to promote inclusion and equality in the sport.

The statement released by the FAW said it was currently collecting information on alleged incidents and would be addressing them directly with Fifa on Tuesday.

The FAW said: “On Monday, Cymru returned to the Fifa World Cup for the first time in 64 years, an historic moment for the squad, the valued fans – the Red Wall / Y Wal Goch – and the nation.

“However, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) were extremely disappointed by reports that members of Y Wal Goch, which included FAW staff members, were asked to remove and discard their Rainbow Wall bucket hats before entry to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

"These bucket hats were created in partnership with the FAW.

“The FAW has collated information on these alleged incidents and will be addressing this matter directly with Fifa today (November 22).

"The FAW will not be releasing any further comment at this stage.”

The bucket hat has become an unofficial Wales fan uniform staple, with the rainbow variation a symbol of support for LGBTQ+ rights. Credit: PA Images

On Monday, the Rainbow Wall confirmed that they had heard multiple reports of fans in Qatar wearing the rainbow bucket hats and being ordered to remove them or face being denied entry to the game.

It comes as FIFA faces growing scrutiny over its treatment of LGBT+ football fans at this tournament and after threatening to dish out yellow cards to players wearing the 'OneLove' armbands.