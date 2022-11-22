Celebrations were in full force on Monday evening after Wales got a point in the bag as they kicked off their World Cup campaign.

A draw against the USA was not the win Rob Page's side would have hoped for, but it was a goal from Gareth Bale that saw the Red Wall erupt across Wales and in Qatar.

Despite being more than 4,000 miles from Welsh soil, the turnout in Doha in fan villages and bars was mighty in force.

Thousands of Wales supporters flew to the Middle East to cheer on the team.

Chorus' of Yma O Hyd echoed around the stadium and fan zones, throughout the game and at its conclusion.

At one bar in Doha, Dayfdd Iwan led supporters in a pre-match rendition of the rallying anthem and Wales' official World Cup song.

Despite nerves building amongst Wales fans before kick-off, there was also a sense of confidence that Page's side could take on the USA.

But after a shaky first half, fans were hoping for a comeback. Something Gareth Bale was happy to provide.

Co-chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney tweeted, "One thing I know about the Welsh: They never, ever, ever, ever give up. This game won’t be over until that final whistle blows!"

It was that moment when Bale stepped up to the penalty line that kept Wales' dreams alive, scoring the country's first World Cup goal for 64 years.

The crowd in the Ahmed Bin Ali stadium were electrified as the ball hit the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

And at home, the crowd were just as ecstatic to see the heroic moment from the team's captain.

A tidal wave of red and pure joy ensued at a fanzone in Swansea.

Speaking after the game, fans in Qatar described the atmosphere in the stadium as "fantastic".

One said: "It was such a good game...Just a shame that it was a draw, I would have liked to see them win."

Another said: "Welsh fans always make a lot of noise and it was absolutely amazing, really good."

One ticket-holder said it was emotional to see his country represented on the world stage.

"It's been a long time coming," he said.

"I haven't been to a World Cup in my lifetime for Wales so yeah, emotional."

Evaluating their team's performance, fans back in Wales were happy to come away with a draw but recognised that it was a game of two halves.

"I think at half time I'd have snapped anyone's hand off for a 1-1," said one fan.

"Poor first half, they were all over us in fairness, but yeah good second half."

Another agreed that "it wasn't a very good start, but the second half, it was like a different team had turned up."