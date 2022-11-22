Police in north Wales are investigating a "sickening" attack on livestock that has left at least seven sheep dead.

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team posted a video on social media on Monday (21 November) describing the incident in Buckley, Flintshire.

They said the scene was one of "absolute devastation".

At least seven sheep were killed and around 30 others injured but officers expect the number dead could "at least triple".

In the video, the officer said: "We get quite hardened to this kind of thing here on the rural crime team, but today it's left us feeling a bit sick really, it's awful."

They added that the attack, potentially carried out by multiple dogs, has left the farmer and his animals in distress.

After an initial appeal for information about what happened, an update from the rural crime team said they had received some "excellent information" leading to some "real positive developments".

It comes just days after a lamb was bitten and killed in a suspected dog attack on the Great Orme in Llandudno.

Shepherd Dan James posted a video on Twitter describing what he believes happened to one of his young flock.

The video contains some graphic images of the deceased animal, lying in the field.

In the footage Mr James said: "I've got a dead sheep here. Just be warned it's not very nice. The reason I want to show you is that I think it's important.

"So as you can see on her cheek, she has two teeth marks where a dog has bitten her - killed her basically - and she's got marks on her back leg as well.

"This is a lovely breeding new lamb, she's only been out without her mother for a month but it's happening far too often and it needs to stop.

"It's just such a waste."

He added that he wants anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.