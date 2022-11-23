A body found in the River Taff in Abercynon on Tuesday has been formally identified as that of 18-year-old Casey Coulton.

Casey went missing in the early hours of Sunday, November 13, in Cwmbach, Aberdare.

Police said his death is being treated as "unexplained" and that his family members have been informed.

Leading tributes, Joanne Edwards, the mother of Casey’s girlfriend, said: “Casey was a kind-hearted, loving, selfless gentleman.

"He was loved by his girlfriend Charlie, her brother Nick, myself and my partner Leighton. He was loved by all his friends dearly and was the life of the party."

Casey has been described as a "selfless gentleman". Credit: Family photo.

'We are all broken'

Ms Edwards added: "I would like to thank The Bakery Project and everyone who helped in the search for Casey.

"We want him to be remembered for his kind, caring demeanor.

"Casey, you will be in all our hearts forever and always.”

In a statement, Detective Inspector Matt Hicks from South Wales Police said: “Officers were called to reports of a body near the River Taff in Abercynon at around 10.30am yesterday.

“Formal identification has taken place and sadly the body has been identified as Casey, from Aberdare.

“Extensive searches were done to find Casey and all potential sightings were investigated. An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding his death which is being treated as unexplained.

“Our thoughts remain with Casey’s family and friends at this difficult time. Specially trained officers will continue to update and support family and friends.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”