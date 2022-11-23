Staff at the DVLA in Swansea say they are wrapping themselves in blankets and wearing coats and scarves at their desks after heating at the agency's Morriston site failed.

The DVLA said it has brought in 200 heaters to keep staff warm and is working to fix the problem by the beginning of next week.

One worker, who wished to remain anonymous, told ITV Wales: “We have no heating on certain floors at the main site and it’s not expected to be fixed until next Monday.

“Some people have resorted to wearing coats, scarves and blankets while at their desk as temperatures have fallen.”

The worker also claimed staff had requested to work from home while the heating was fixed, although many are being told they must still come into work.

“Staff are only working from home where their role allows”, they said.

“It’s the same as the Covid situation. People higher up the chain are working from home while staff with lower, paper-based roles are being told they have to come in.”

A DVLA spokesperson said: “The health, safety and welfare of our staff is a priority and we have consulted the Health and Safety Executive who are satisfied with the measures we have taken.

“Temporary heating systems have been installed to ensure staff who are still working onsite are kept warm. Hot water and hot food is also available.

“We have put more than 200 additional temporary heaters across the Morriston estate to keep staff warm and have also advised any staff who may feel uncomfortable that they can temporarily work from one of our other buildings in Swansea Vale as they are not affected by the temporary heating problems.”

