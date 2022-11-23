A walker who died while hiking in Eryri (Snowdonia) has been named as 72-year-old Raymond Charles Turvey.

Mr Turvey, from Castlethorpe in Milton Keynes, died on November 17 after a fall while walking within the Y Glyderau mountain range.

An inquest opening into his death in Caernarfon heard how the retired engineer had been staying at Pen y Pass hostel when on the morning of Wednesday, November 16, he went out walking on the Glyder.

Having not returned that evening the alarm was raised by members of staff shortly after 11pm. Following a search and rescue operation, Mr Turvey's body was found by rescuers on the mountain where he "appeared to have taken a considerable fall".

A postmortem gave the cause of death as "multiple injuries due to a presumed fall".

Assistant senior coroner Sarah Riley said: "As a result of this appearing to be an unnatural death, the inquest has now been formally opened. It is adjourned pending further enquiries."

'A very steep and loose path'

Following the discovery, an Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson said: "Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were alerted first of all and they called for the assistance of the RAF Valley mountain rescue team because they have certain people who are available all the time. They called for the assistance of the coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon Airport.

"The cloud was low so the helicopter could not do that much. The Ogwen team was then called because it was thought that the man had gone over the top of the ridge onto the Ogwen patch so we had search parties out in various places.

"At around midday, the RAF and the Ogwen team found the body of the missing man on the scree that connects to Bristley Ridge which is a very steep and loose path, coming off Glyder Fach. It appears that the man had fallen some distance and has probably died as a result of his injuries.

"The Llanberis Team were also in the area and a stretcher was brought in to remove the fatality. The stretcher was then taken to the Ogwen Rescue Team base where the police were waiting for us at around 5pm."

