The manufacturer behind Wales' rainbow bucket hats said they have been "inundated" with enquiries to make more after authorities in Qatar confiscated them from Welsh supporters.

Security staff are accused of confiscating the multi-coloured hats from fans attending the Wales v USA World Cup match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Monday night.

The rainbow version of Welsh fan hats shows support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Supporters claimed they were told it was a "banned symbol" despite Fifa previously saying rainbow-coloured flags and clothing were not prohibited in stadiums.

Ian Davies from RCS Teamwear told ITV News they are planning to "produce considerably more in support of LGBTQ+ community and the Rainbow Wall."

The Llanelli based manufacturer collaborated with the FAW to create the rainbow bucket hats.

Mr Davies said: "People really want to show their support now and we've been inundated through social media, telephone, emails and by the Rainbow Wall themselves wanting to commission more hats."

"Not for a financial reward, but a show of support more than anything."

Wales' LGBTQ+ Supporters Group, The Rainbow Wall said they've had "high demand" for the hats since fans had them confiscated in Qatar.

They said they're working with RCS Teamwear to get more made.

The FAW issued a statement saying it is "extremely disappointed" that the hats were confiscated from fans and the UK Government has said treatment of supporters was being "closely monitored."