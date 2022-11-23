A major road in Powys has been closed following a mini-tornado.

The A470 has been closed between Builth Wells and Erwood after a mini tornado brought down several trees earlier today (November 23).

Powys County Council said the road is not expected to reopen until tomorrow afternoon (November 24).

Eyewitnesses described how the water from the River Wye which runs parallel to the A470 from Builth to Erwood, was “sucked into the funnel and rose higher than the trees."