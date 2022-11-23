Two dogs suspected of attacking more than twenty sheep in north Wales on Sunday night have been found by police.

Seven sheep were killed and sixteen seriously injured at a farm in Buckley, Flintshire.

The two German Shepards under suspicion are now being held by police to "prevent any further attacks".

The sixteen injured sheep are unlikely to survive, police have said, while the farmer has reported another eleven ewes from the same flock missing.

Nine uninjured sheep have now returned to the field.

Sergeant Peter Evans of North Wales Police's Rural Crime Team said : “Livestock attacks are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but for their keepers too. The costs, both financially and emotionally for those who own or find dead and injured animals, are wholly unacceptable.

“Unfortunately, reports of sheep and other livestock being attacked in North Wales are not uncommon, with animals brutalised and often killed - which is completely preventable.”