A group of drug dealers from Swansea who trafficked cocaine from London to Wales have had luxury vehicles, including a yellow Lamborghini sports car, and large sums of money seized by a court.

Daniel Harris, 40, Leon Ley, 34, and Dale Martin, 28, were part of an organised crime group which trafficked an estimated 50kg of cocaine over the border.

The trio were handed jail sentences in 2021 but the case was back in Swansea Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing, where some of their ill-gotten gains were confiscated.

It is estimated that the three criminals reaped around £6m from their illegal activities.

So far, almost £268,000 in assets and cash has been located. Among those are a Lamborghini sports car, a Range Rover, luxury caravans, and tens of thousands of pounds.

As part of their investigation, police recovered number plates from Harris carrying the slogan "crime pays".

Further financial investigations are ongoing to identify more assets.

The drug trafficking scheme was discovered by police after an armed robbery occurred in 2020 on a van waiting at traffic lights in Swansea's Dyfatty area.

The driver and passenger were found to be couriers transporting cocaine and £106,000 in cash on behalf of the London gang.

The incident led to a major South Wales Police operation called 'Operation Tillbury'.

The three men were subsequently jailed for their involvement in the cross-border drug operation.

Harris, of Sketty in Swansea, received 16 years in prison; Ley, of Fforestfach in Swansea, was sentenced to 11 years and three months, while Martin from the Townhill area of the city was handed a 12-year term.

Harris was described in court during his trial as a "local Flash Harry" character and "the toast of SA1" who enjoyed his image of wealth. He had a detached house in Sketty, ran a car business and had a taste for expensive vehicles and "fake bling".

Ley was a former council grave-digger turned successful car garage owner and dog breeder.

Speaking after the financial confiscation hearing, South Wales Police financial investigator Jo Williams said: "This result shows the fantastic work carried out by the Economic Crime Unit who have supported the investigation of Op Tilbury.

"The suspects were convicted previously and received substantial sentences, so to follow on with this incredible level of orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act is fantastic and really moves towards disrupting organised crime groups."

The investigator added that Harris probably now regrets the personalised "crime pays" number plates that he was using in 2011.