A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of Wales, meaning flooding and transport delays are possible.

The Met Office is warning people to expect "spray, flooding on roads," and potential loss of power as strong winds and heavy rain is set to hit Wales today.

The warning runs from 7pm until the end of the day.

These are just some of the places in Wales that Met office have given yellow weather warnings to. Credit: Met office

The Met office said there could be 10-22mm of rain, with 40-50mph gusts inland, rising to 60-70mph on exposed coasts.

According to the weather service, "Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey."

It said some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Services are already at a stand on Transport for Wales between Pwllheli and Porthmadog due to flooding.

The flooding of a few homes or business is also possible, it added. Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities in Wales could be affected by spray and large waves.

Some areas in Wales with yellow weather warnings: Cardiff, Swansea, Wrexham, Aberstwyth, Carmarthen, Holyhead, Monmouth, Caernarfon, St.David's, Newtown (Powys).

According to the Met office it issues warnings when severe weather has the potential to bring impacts to the UK.

Their guidance states: "Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations.

"Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places."