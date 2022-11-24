A body has been found in the police search for missing 39-year-old, Emily Bomken.

Ms Bomken, from Tidenham Chase in Gloucestershire, has been missing since Saturday, November 12.

Gwent Police have been looking for her since then and were carrying out searches of the River Severn.

A spokesperson from the force said emergency services were called to Beach Road in the St Brides area of Newport on 19 November after reports of a woman being found unresponsive.

Paramedics later confirme the woman had died.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“The family of missing woman Emily Bomken have been informed,” Gwent Police said.

“A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”Searches for Ms Bomken have involved the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), who have been patrolling the river. Officers were joined by marine rescuers on Severnside as they searched for the missing woman.