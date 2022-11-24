The findings of a safeguarding review into the murder of a five-year-old boy at the hands of his mother, stepfather and a teenage boy is due to be published on Thursday (24 November).

The body of Logan Mwangi, a once "smiling, cheerful" boy, was found dumped in the River Ogmore in Bridgend on the morning of July 31, 2021.

Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, his stepfather, John Cole, and a teenage boy, Craig Mulligan, were convicted of murdering Logan Mwangi by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court in April.

The judge said the injuries Logan sustained at the hands of the trio were "nothing short of horrifying".

Logan was found partially submerged in the water wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top, just 250 metres from his home.

Craig Mulligan, John Cole and Angharad Williamson were convicted of Logan Mwangi's murder. Credit: South Wales Police

Logan had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises and "catastrophic" internal injuries, which were likened to those seen in a fall from a great height or a high-velocity car crash.

Experts said the injuries could have only been caused by a "brutal and sustained assault" inflicted on Logan in the hours, or days, before his death.

In the months and weeks before his murder, Logan had been "dehumanised" by his family, prosecutors said during the trial.

Logan's stammer worsened, becoming particularly bad around Cole. He wet himself more frequently and began self-harming.

Medical staff made a safeguarding referral to the police after Logan suffered a broken arm in August 2020.

By March 2021, due to concerns over Cole, Logan had been assigned his own social worker.

But in June of that year, a month before he died, Logan had been removed from the child protection register – meaning it was believed there was no longer a risk of significant harm.

In August 2022, a watchdog found “serious concerns” with the children’s services department which had oversight of Logan.

Care Inspectorate Wales acknowledged there had been improvements at Bridgend County Borough Council in the last 12 months, but said there was a need for “further urgent action” to improve services for children and families.

The Cwm Taf Morgannwg Safeguarding Board will hold a press conference on Thursday, following the publication of the Child Practice Review into Logan's death.