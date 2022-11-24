Sir Tom Jones has told fans he is recovering after surgery to replace his second hip "went very well".

The legendary Welsh singer recently had his right hip replaced, after having the same surgery on his left hip in 2017.

The 82-year-old from Pontypridd posted on social media that he is now recovering and doing his physio exercises.

Sir Tom promised he would be "back soon".

Fans tweeted well wishes to Sir Tom. One said: "That is great news Tom, so glad you are doing well and keeping up the physio. Looking forward to having you back in action."

Another Twitter user commented: "Great news. Look after yourself boyo xx"

There were also several individuals who shared their own positive experiences of having hip replacements, with one reassuring that the surgery gave them "a new lease of life".

The Sexbomb singer recently performed two gigs at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff alongside other Welsh musical icons - Stereophonics. The gigs took places over two consecutive days in June 2022.

The soulful singer has had three UK number one hits and 19 songs in the top ten over his career - spanning nearly 60 years and counting.

In 1966 he received a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and 37 years later received his second Brit Award, this time for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

He was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005 for services to music.

In recent years Sir Tom has been well known for starring as a judge on the singing competition show, The Voice UK.