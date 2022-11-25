A man has been jailed for stealing more than £200,000 from someone who was later murdered with a crossbow.

Richard Wyn Lewis, 51, of Llanfair-yn-Neubwll, Anglesey, defrauded Gerald Corrigan, 74, and his disabled partner Marie Bailey, 68.

Mr Corrigan was later killed with a crossbow in what police describe as an unrelated incident.

Gerald Corrigan (pictured) and his partner were targeted by Lewis

Mold Crown Court heard how the couple had regarded Lewis as a "good and trusted friend", but that he had withdrawn £220,000 from their accounts - £170,000 of which was in cash - between 2015 and 2019.

Mr Corrigan and Ms Bailey were left with "virtually nothing" after falling victim to Lewis.

Lewis had denied eleven counts of fraud and another of attempting to pervert justice.

He then pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud, having already admitted a fifth.

Amongst other cons, Lewis had pretended there was a potential buyer for the couple's house

On one occasion, the couple were duped into buying an old village school but, despite paying £50,000, the school and the land were never acquired.

In that instance Miss Bailey gave money to Lewis' partner Siwan Maclean, 53.

Maclean denied money-laundering and the prosecution dropped the case against her part-way through a trial.

Marie Bailey said she was left feeling "used and abused" by Lewis' crimes Credit: Media Wales

Opening the case against Lewis for the prosecution KC Peter Rouch told the jury: ”Wyn Lewis is a conman. He’s a fraudster.”

Lewis also admitted defrauding, amongst others, the owner of two Indian restaurants.

The fraud came to light only after the murder of Mr Corrigan in 2019 during police interviews with his partner.

Terence Whall deliberately targeted Mr Cerrigan, shooting him with a crossbow in April 2019 Credit: PA

In court, the murder of Mr Corrigan, carried out by Terence Whall, was described as "totally unrelated" to the case.

Terence Whall shot the former lecturer twice in the stomach in April 2019 as he tried to fix his satellite dish in what police described as a “medieval-style execution”.

Summing up, Judge Rhys Rowlands described Lewis as "arrogant" and "thoroughly dishonest".

He continued: “Whether you are capable of rehabilitation on release, I don’t know. Past experience would suggest not".

In an impact statement Miss Bailey said the crimes perpetrated by Lewis were "all consuming" and had left her feeling "used and abused" after the defendant had attached himself to the couple "like a leech".

Lewis was sentenced to six years in prison.