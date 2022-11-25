Wales have been given "a massive boost" ahead of their World Cup match against Iran at 10am UK time on Friday 25 November, with midfielder Joe Allen back and ready for selection.

Allen has been sat on the sidelines since September due to injury and missed Wales' first game of the tournament against the USA - which finished in a 1 all draw.

Captain Gareth Bale said Allen is and has always been "a vital cog" in the team who "probably doesn't get all the credit he deserves".

Temperatures could reach up to hit 29C when Wales and Iran take to the pitch at 1pm local time at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha.

Iran, ranked 20th by FIFA, have competed in five World Cups before but never made it through the group stages.

They have only met on the grass with Wales once before, at an international friendly in Tehran in 1978, where Wales secured a 1 -0 victory.

Allen was back in training with the Wales squad ahead of the game against Iran, something that will be a welcome good omen heading into Friday's game.

Bale said the midfielder would hopefully "do what he does best" if called off the bench or selected to start.

"Joe is a massive player for us and probably doesn't get all the credit he deserves," the captain said.

"He is a vital cog in the way we play and the way we've always played.

"To have him available for selection is a massive boost for us with two games remaining in the group. So hopefully if he comes on or if he starts, he's going to be doing what Joe Allen does best and be covering every blade of grass on the football pitch.

"I think he's shown time and time again how important he is to this team."

'We're going to give everything'

Speaking about the game against Iran, Bale - the only goalscorer in Wales' opening World Cup match - said he thinks the clash will be "exciting and entertaining" for fans but also a challenge for his side.

Key threats in the Iran's team include players like Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh - who all have first-class scoring records.

30 year-old Taremi scored twice in the game against England and has scored 13 goals in 19 games for Portuguese club side Porto.

Bale said: "It's going to be a difficult game, we know Iran are very good but we'll be looking to try and score as many goals as we can.

"Of course we would love to score more goals but football games aren't so easy. We need to play well, we need to be clinical in our finishing but sometimes the teams don't allow you to score that many goals.

"We know it's going to be a difficult game. We're not going to look at the England game and just because they won 6 - 2 think it'll be a walkover, we're not going to get sucked into that.

"We're going to give everything."

Meanwhile fans in Doha gathered at the bucket hat corniche on Friday morning as part of a 'pop-up' pre-mach party.

Dafydd Iwan, The Barry Horns, the Urdd choir and plenty of supporters met for a gig before heading off to the stadium.

Another attendee was former Wales sprinter and olympic medallist Colin Jackson, who said the fan atmosphere demonstrated in Qatar has so far has been brilliant.

He said: "This is one of things we want to show the world really, what we're capable of as a Red Wall and really what Wales stands for in that sense - the sense of that culture and the real community feel that we have."

He added: "It's huge game for Wales of course if we do win today it'll be our first victory in the World Cup so it'll be a really significant moment for us as a team. So we're making history, the team are making sporting history in Wales and really making the whole country proud."

Renowned Welsh athlete Colin Jackson is out in Qatar to cheer on the team and act as an ambassador for the Wales fans and squad.

It comes after the "sudden" cancellation of another World Cup party for Wales fans.

Fan charity Gol Cymru, who held parties either side of Wales' opening World Cup game, informed ticketholders that a change "imposed" at the "last-minute" following talks with the Qatari authorities meant they could "no longer serve alcohol before midday Friday".

The Wales Football Supporters' Association's fan embassy later noted Friday is a holy day and "no alcohol before midday" is allowed.

Event host Rhodri Williams said they had always factored in the rules of no alcohol before midday, adding he believed there had been a "miscommunication" in the update to fans over the cancellation.

Mr Williams said: "We respect the law here, I'm not upset, I'll be honest with you nobody has contacted me to say 'God, I'm really disappointed'.

"The response to it is positive and common-sense."

He added: "Friday, can you have a drink after 12? Yes you can. How much? Loads. You can have the time of your life on Friday - just wait until 12 o'clock. That's all."

FIFA has been criticised for not delivering an "inclusive" World Cup after rainbow hats were banned at the first Wales game against USA.

FIFA has reassured those heading to the match on Friday that they will be allowed to wear rainbow bucket hats, after the game against USA saw stadium staff telling fans the items were "banned symbols".

One of those told to remove their hat was former Wales international footballer Laura McAllister.

The rainbow hats support equality and LGBTQ+ rights. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

On Thursday, the Football Association of Wales confirmed that FIFA had said Rainbow Wall bucket hats and flags will be allowed in the stadium for future games.