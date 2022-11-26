A man has died and a woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a crash with a HGV vehicle near to Llanharan in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The collision happened at around 4.30am on Saturday on the A473 between Llanharan and Talbot Green Business Park.

The incident occurred on the section of the road between High Corner and the Diamond Centre of Wales.

The deceased man and injured woman were both in a red Audi A3 car and their next of kin have bene informed.

South Wales Police says the road remains closed while their investigations continue.

The force says it's appealing for witnesses of the collision or those who have dash cam footage from the area to make contact quoting occurrence *398960.