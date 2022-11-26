A mum from St Mellons in Cardiff has praised her "heroic" neighbour whose quick-thinking saved her severely disabled son's life.

Kara Spencer said her son Alfie, 10, was unconscious and not breathing when she checked on him upstairs in their home on the evening of Sunday 6 November.

When she pulled him up from his slumped position she noticed his face was grey, his lips were blue, and his body was lifeless.

Without hesitating she ran out of the house and screamed for help and within seconds dozens of people had congregated outside.

Thankfully one of her neighbours, Marcus Martinson, is trained in first aid and immediately began carrying out CPR in the bedroom until paramedics could arrive at the house.

"His quick actions managed to save my boy's life," Kara said.

"I'll be indebted to this guy for the rest of my life."

Kara said Alfie, who uses a wheelchair and is non-verbal, had been bathed, changed, and put to bed as normal on the day it happened.

However as she was downstairs she noticed he was not making his normal noises and described the house as "unusually quiet".

"I went in to check on him and I noticed he'd managed to get himself out of his blankets and he was arched up. When I went in closer I could see he wasn't breathing so I put his bed sides down – he's got a hospital-type bed – and I could see his face was up against his blanket.

"He was grey, his lips were blue, and he was just lifeless. I just went into panic mode. I don't know how I managed it but I just literally gripped him, ran outside, and just screamed for what felt like a lifetime.

"I thought to myself 'no-one is coming to help'. It woke my two younger children up as well so they were outside screaming with me.

"And then all of a sudden loads of neighbours came rushing in and my one neighbour, Marcus, who lives behind me worked on Alfie for I don't know how long and managed to bring him back. His son James was also on the phone to an ambulance."

Marcus said he heard Kara screaming and knew instantly that it was a cry for help.

"I ran down there and her daughter was at the door saying: 'My brother, my brother'. I asked where he was and I went up to the bedroom and saw him lying there on the bed not breathing.

"I couldn't feel a heartbeat or a pulse so I just started CPR straightaway and carried on with it for about five minutes. Then finally he started to come around and we put him in the recovery position. My son saw me running down the street and came after me and he took over the 999 call from another neighbour.

"We also managed to get a defibrillator and brought it back just in case.

"You never want anyone to pass away like that – especially a child. I was lucky that I managed to do it but I don't see myself as a hero or anything."

Aflie was then taken to the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in Cardiff by ambulance where he was checked over.

It was discovered that he'd likely aspirated on his sick which stopped him from breathing.

However, despite being discharged the following day he needed to be readmitted to hospital and was subsequently diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia.

Kara, who said she was "an absolute mess" said the whole community pulled together to not only treat Alfie but to be there for her two other children.

She said it is vital that everybody learns the basics of CPR because "you never know what's around the corner".

"I'm so glad he's still with us but I'm on pins all the time. My anxiety is through the roof," she admitted.

"Alfie is a SWAN (syndrome without a name). He was as normal as any boy in the first eight months of his life, but then he just went downhill. I do everything for him."

Kara described Marcus as "an absolute hero" and said "I don't even know how to thank him. He's going to be a part of my family for life.

"My other neighbours are amazing too. They supported me, looked after my kids, they were getting a hospital bag ready, they got all our food and medication ready. All my neighbours literally sprung into action."