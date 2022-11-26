Wales football fan dies in Qatar Foreign Office confirms

A Wales football fan has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the side at the World Cup.

The FAW have named the man as Kevin Davies, 62, who was said to be attending the tournament with his son and friends.

In a Tweet the organisation have said, "Mae CBDC yn cydymdeimlo efo teulu a ffrindiau Kevin Davies.

"Our deepest condolences from everyone at the Football Association of Wales. Our thoughts are with Kevin's family and friends at this sad time.

"The FAW is in contact with Kevin's family to help in whatever way we can."

Mr Davies is understood to be from Pembrokeshire. He is reported to have been rushed to Hamad General Hospital, in Doha, following Wales' match against Iran, where he later died.

He did not attend the match due to feeling unwell and remained at his apartment. His death is said to have been a medical incident.

Noel Mooney, the Chief Executive of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), also made a personal tribute to the man's family.

"So sorry to hear that one of our supporters has passed away here."

He added: "Our condolences go to the family and of course we are here to support however we can."

Paul Corkrey from Football Supporters' Association Cymru has said that Mr Davies "was part of the Red Wall and we're all devastated for him and his family.

"We're all like one big family and we lost one of our family members today."

Mr Corkrey also paid tribute to Mr Davies's son and friends, saying they had been very "brave" in the way they had handled the situation.

The British Embassy, Qatari authorities and the Football Association of Wales (FAW), as well as travel company Wonky Sheep, are thought to be helping the man's son to make all the necessary preparations and fly home.

"Everyone has been very helpful, and everyone who has been asked for help has come through," Mr Corkrey added.

The Foreign Office has confirmed it was "supporting the family of a British man who has died in Qatar".

It comes as Wales lost 0-2 to Iran at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday. Officials believe more than 2,500 Wales supporters have made the trip to Qatar for the tournament.