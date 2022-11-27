The family of a woman who died following a car crash in Penrhiwceiber, Mountain Ash, have paid tribute to their 'kind-hearted' grandmother.

Wendy Setterfield, 76, was involved in a crash at around 8.05pm on Thursday 24 November in Church Street.

A 24-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is on police bail pending further enquiries. The collision involved a blue Ford Focus.

Wendy’s family have released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken to announce that on Thursday night our beloved mother and grandmother, Wendy Setterfield, tragically passed away.

“Wendy was charismatic, kind-hearted, and sociable. She will be missed by so many in the community. She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, and grand-daughter, and we would like to thank everyone for their support and compassionate words at this time.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended to her at the scene on Thursday. The outpouring of love from the community in Penrhiwceiber was overwhelming and it has been a comfort to see how warmly her friends talk of her.

“We will ensure that details of the funeral are passed to all who loved her.”

Police Sergeant Darren Westall said: "Our thoughts are with Wendy’s family and friends.

“The investigation is continuing, and we want to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision, the way the car was being driven in the moments prior to it, or anyone who stopped at the scene to provide assistance.

"We are also appealing for any dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage which may assist the investigation."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number *397365.