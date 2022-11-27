Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly coming off a ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland attraction.

The incident is said to have happened at around 5.15pm on Saturday 26 November, in the capital's civic centre.

Eyewitnesses says a number of people fell from the Ice Skater ride following a "massive bang."

A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service has said that two patients were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Laura Rogers from Pontypridd was visiting Winter Wonderland with her family when she saw the incident unfold.

The 29-year-old said: "We were playing on the games opposite and we heard a bit of commotion. As we looked over we saw all the security running around all frantic.

"We noticed they rushed to a cabin. They then left with some sort of medical bag. As they rushed past us we followed. Then I realised there was an accident on the ride.

"Then they pulled one railing off on the side. I then noticed a person on the side pinned against it. As I walked on I noticed another person that looked unconscious.

The attraction in Cardiff comes to the city in the run-up to Christmas.

"There were shoes on the floor that seemed to be flown off during this time. I stood for a little while and then I noticed one of the security staff talking to my mother-in-law.

"He told her that the bars had flung open...It was shocking to see for my five-year-old daughter who goes on this ride – also for everyone that had to witness it happening when they only went out for a good time."

She added: "My five-year-old daughter is tall for her age and can ride on it. Someone might not be so lucky next time and I hope the people involved have a speedy recovery."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We had a call at 5.15pm that two patients had reportedly come off a ride at Winter Wonderland.

"We deployed our cycle response team who were in the city centre for the rugby match. A conveying ambulance was requested to take two patients to hospital."

Winter Wonderland, Cardiff Council, and the Health and Safety Executive have been contacted for comment.