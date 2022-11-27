Wales' football team have held a minute's silence in Qatar to remember former manager Gary Speed, on the anniversary of his death, 11 years ago.

Speed died on 27 November 2011, after taking his life at the age of 42.

In a post on Twitter, Wales football team said that "Gary's dream has become a reality" as the side takes part in the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

The team are currently preparing to face England on Tuesday.

The side must beat England by at least four goals and rely on other results going their way, if they are to secure a spot in the final 16.

They lost 2-0 to Iran on Friday.

Many have attributed Wales' success in reaching the World Cup to Gary Speed's work over a decade ago.

Gary Speed died at his home in Cheshire at the age of 42. Credit: PA

He represented the Wales men's national team both as a player and as a manager, earning 85 caps before his retirement from international football.

At club level, Speed represented teams including Everton, Sheffield United, Newcastle, Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United.

Several voices from the footballing world have said Speed helped bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the national team during his time in charge.

He was said to be clear about his goal from the get-go and that he wanted to revolutionise the make-up and culture of the national team.