Holiday homes on Anglesey have been plastered with posters saying 'Wales is not for sale' by campaigners who want council tax increased on second homes.

A number of summer houses in Rhosneigr on Anglesey have been targeted by members and supporters of Cymdeithas yr Iaithwith with posters declaring "Nid yw Cymru ar Werth" which translates as "Wales is not for sale".

Four times as many houses were sold as second homes in Wales compared with the UK average over last 12 months, according to Nation Cymru.

Popular tourist destinations like Anglesey contain hundreds of second homes

What is a second home and why is it a problem?

A second home is a residence you intend to occupy for only part of the year. Typically, a second home is used as a vacation home, but owners themselves can also visit regularly - particularly if you have business in that area.

This means longer term tenancies for locals in the community are usually unavailable in second homes as they cannot be continuously rented out for the entire year.

In some circumstances, the properties will see an influx of people during the summer months, but can then sit empty for long periods of time in the winter.

The group want the council to increase the amount of council tax paid by second home owners, which has been set at a 75% premium since 2019, even though councils can charge a premium of up to 300%.

In nearby Gwynedd, the council has revealed plans to increase council tax to 150%. At present, second home owners in the area pay 100% extra - or double - the normal council tax rate.

The group, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, is calling for a Property Act that will regulate the housing market. Credit: Media Wales

Speaking ahead of an Anglesey Council cabinet meeting, Osian Jones, spokesman for the Nid yw Cymru ar Werth campaign, said: "The regulations and the housing situation have changed since the council made the original decision to raise a council tax premium of 75% on second homes.

"2,208 houses on the island are considered second homes, which is 9% of the county's housing stock, so the council needs to use the opportunity next week to put measures in place now to reduce the problem, by raising the council tax premium for second houses."The Welsh Government is not doing enough either - it has been slow to give guidelines to councils about their new powers, and there is still no mention of money or resources for councils to cover the additional work."

Earlier this year, Cymdeithas yr Iaith organised a Wales is not for sale rally outside the council offices.

While average house prices are £275,635, the average salary is £27,124. The organisation is calling for a Property Act that will regulate the housing market.

Mr Jones added: "While our communities are losing housing stock and local people are having to leave their communities, neither our councils nor the Government are doing enough, or acting quickly enough. "The Welsh Government said it is taking "immediate and radical action" to ensure everyone has the right to an affordable home.

“We believe that everybody has a right to a decent, affordable home to buy or to rent in their own communities so they can live and work locally", a spokesperson said.

"We’re committed to taking immediate and radical action using the planning, property and taxation systems to achieve this, with the increase in the maximum council tax premiums which councils can charge being just one part of a joined-up package of solutions.”