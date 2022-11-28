Wales is preparing for a head-to-head clash with their Group B rivals England which will decide the fate of their World Cup journey.

The so-called “Battle of Britain” – which will see both home nations meet in the showdown will take place at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday night.

In a press conference on Tuesday, coach Rob Page said he was "as frustrated as the Red Wall" following the side's last-minute defeat to Iran on Friday.

Welsh fans in Qatar Credit: PA

Wales’ World Cup ambitions are hanging by a thread and they must win on Tuesday if they are to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages, while England top the group and need just a point to reach the last 16.

If Wales beat England by four goals, they automatically qualify out of their group.

If Iran and the USA draw, Wales simply just need a win.

If none of those results go Wales' way, they are out of the World Cup.

"With tournament football you've got an opportunity to put it right quickly, so it's a good job we've got a game tomorrow", Page said.

Rob Page said the side have "nowhere near" shown what they are capable of in the tournament

"It's tough times at the minute but we'll get on with it - they're ready for it. We're all hurting because we know we're frustrated that we haven't given a good account of ourselves and we want to put that right."

Captain Gareth Bale said the side are ready to give 100%.

"We're obviously disappointed. We've been working hard on trying to make things better and correct things.

"No one can ever question our commitment - everyone saw how devastated we were after the Iran game", he added.

"We were hurting - everyone was a bit quiet but we've got some characters in the team, the energy is high, we're in good spirits."

Gareth Bale said the side are ready to give 100% following their disappointing performance against Iran

On the weight of responsibility on Bale shoulder's he said, he "doesn't feel it."

"We're a team, it's not one person that needs to deliver.

"England are a very good team. We are under no illusions it's going to be hard. But there have been a few shocks already in this tournament and there's no reason why we can't do the same."

Iran’s win over Wales left members of the travelling Red Wall feeling “sombre”.

But fans said the set-back had not stopped them from enjoying their time in Qatar – as the organiser behind a series of match day parties for Wales fans said £1 million had been spent on alcohol.

Welsh sports journalist Rhodri Williams, who is now one of the anchors on Qatar’s Al-Kass Sports Channel, said he had bought around six tonnes of alcohol for the fan events being thrown at the Intercontinental the City hotel in Doha.

Rhodri said he had bought around six tonnes of alcohol for the fan events

Mr Williams, who is a partner in three of the hotel’s restaurants, said the drinks had to be delivered in six lorries-full and included draught and bottled beer, wine and spirits – included imported Welsh whiskey from the Penderyn distillery based in the Brecon Beacons.

Each pre and post-match parties, organised by Gol Cymru, have catered for between 1,600-1,900 supporters.

Asked how he thought Red Wall members would be feeling ahead of their clash with England on Tuesday, Mr Williams said: “There’s nothing like a glimmer of hope. A win is not impossible.“

"On Tuesday I expect another wonderful, fun-filled day full of Welsh passion, hope and belief.“

"And whatever happens, fans will be proud of the players,” he added.

"We have an unbelievably bright future ahead.“

Rhodri Bevan from Newport, who is in Qatar with three friends and their father, described the atmosphere in Doha as “like a festival” but said the Metro journey back from the previous game was “sombre”.

Fans were left disheartened by Wales' performance Credit: PA

"Speaking to a lot of fans here in Qatar, a lot of them are very pessimistic about the England game and have written Wales off, but it’s a case of just getting behind the team, getting behind the boys.“

"Unless we’re very lucky this could be our last game in the World Cup so let’s go out with a bang.

"Let’s go out fighting.

"Let’s go out with a bit of pride.“

"Let’s show the world what we actually are made of because the last game did not do us justice.”