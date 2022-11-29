Cardiff pub bans English fans from watching Wales v England

English fans have been banned from watching tonight's World Cup fixture between Wales and England in a Welsh pub in Cardiff.

Situated on the corner of St Mary Street and Wood Street in Cardiff city centre, O’Neill's has taken the decision to ban English fans due to the expected “extreme levels of passion and support” that will be displayed during the game.Wales’ World Cup ambitions are hanging by a thread and they must win tonight if they are to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages, while England top the group and need just a point to reach the last 16.

Despite the odds being stacked against Wales, tonight's match is still a huge fixture, which could prove to be Wales’ last at a World Cup for many years given that their last appearance came in 1958.

Being a popular pub near Cardiff railway station in the city centre, O’Neill's say they want to create a “safe atmosphere” for Wales fans, so are therefore banning English supporters from entering.

A spokesperson for the pub explained their decision to be a 'Home Fan Zone' for the safety and comfort of staff and guests.

"This means we will only be allowing supporters of the Welsh team into the business." The spokesperson said."The extreme levels of passion and support on show for this particular game are like nothing we have ever seen before, and we want everyone to enjoy it in a safe and friendly atmosphere. Many thanks for your understanding, and we look forwards to watching a great game. Cymru am Byth!”