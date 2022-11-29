A job has become available on a tiny Welsh remote island with only basic amenities.

Flat Holm is a 86-acre island that stands five miles out to sea in the Bristol Chanel.

The new vacancy comes as the previous warden is set to leave the island - which has a radius of only six hundred metres.The role of the warden includes fixing equipment and maintaining buildings through the winter months.

The role was previously held by Mat Brown, who said living on the island allowed him to 'escape' the modern world. Credit: ITV West Country

Responsibilities also include the upkeep of the stretch of land that is visible from the pier in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan.A Flat Holm Island Official spokesman: “Sadly we announce that Pierre, our Island warden, is moving on to pastures new."He will be greatly missed, but it means we are currently in search of someone to temporarily take on the role of Flat Holm warden as soon as possible.”Popular with tourists, the island is the most southerly point of Wales and is where Guglielmo Marconi sent the first ever radio signal across water. It has also been home to monks, Vikings, Victorians and World War II soldiers.The successful candidate will be hard-working, self-motivated, and prepared to work in all weather conditions.

The role was previously held by Mat Brown, originally of Sheffield, who was passionate about sharing the island's "cultural heritage."He said: "I fell in love with the island. It’s such a healthy place to live."It sharpens your skills and is a great place to take your ecological studies to the next level because of the resources all around you with no distractions."Anyone interested in the job should contact Flat Holm Project.