A man has died after he was attacked by a cow that escaped from a livestock market.The pensioner was airlifted to hospital following the incident in Whitland, Carmarthenshire.

He died from his injuries a week after the cow escaped from a livestock market before charging around a countryside village.The animal even forced trains to halt after straying onto a rail line.Police said it was put down by marksmen for being "dangerously out of control".

Speaking after its escape, Dyfed Powys Police said: "The cow had escaped from Whitland Mart, and made its way to the centre of the village. It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury."The cow then went on the rail track in the area, and trains had to be put on stop to mitigate the danger to them.""Eventually, it made its way to a field, where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner."Unfortunately all attempts failed and, due to the danger posed by the animal, it was humanely dispatched with the consent of the owner," a spokesman said.The pensioner was flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment on November 19 but later died.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating.