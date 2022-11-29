Joe Allen has officially been announced in Wales' starting line up as the team prepare to take on England in the final group stage fixture.

The 32-year-old midfielder made a return following a hamstring injury, which saw him miss out on Wales' first match of the World Cup against USA.

Allen was pulled off the bench during the second half of the Iran game on Friday (November 25).

It comes after it was touch and go as to whether the footballer from Carmarthen would make it to the World Cup after two months out from injury.

Following the team announcement, the Welsh side will be playing a back four as opposed to a back five which they have been playing the entire tournament until now.

Wales and England meet at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for their final group B fixture on Tuesday (29 November) night, with kick off at 7pm (GMT).

Wales must win and hope for a favourable result between Iran and the USA if they want to make it through to the next round.

England are currently at top the group and need one point to guarantee their progress to the knockout stages.