Wales' captain Gareth Bale has said he will "keep going" for as long as he is wanted as speculation mounts over the future of his international career.

His comments came following Wales' loss to England which saw them being knocked out of the World Cup tournament on Tuesday night.

After becoming the first Welsh team to qualify for the tournament in 64 years, Cymru have endured a disappointing campaign which saw a draw to the USA, a 2-0 loss to Iran followed by a 3-0 defeat in their final group game.

The tournament saw the talisman become the most capped men's player for Wales when he made his 110th appearance for his country during the Iran game.

Fans were disappointed to see Wales' World Cup journey come to an end against England Credit: PA

In an interview with the BBC following the match, Bale said the team were "disappointed" to go out but said, "We will all walk out of that changing room with our heads held high and proud of each other.

"We would have loved to have played better but it didn't happen for us in this tournament.

"We'll leave with our heads held high. I'm sure everyone in Wales appreciates that."

England scored all three goals in the second half Credit: PA

Bale shut down a reporter during a press conference on Monday when he asked about his international future.

He was asked again about about his future with the team following the England loss to which he responded, " I will keep going as long as I can and as long as I am wanted. We go again in March" referring to Wales' Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.