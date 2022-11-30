Tributes have been paid to a "loved" father who died after being trampled by an escaped cow in Carmarthenshire.

Huw Evans, aged 75, from Whitland, was airlifted to hospital following the incident on Saturday, November 19 but died in hospital six days later.

The cow, which escaped from Whitland Mart, had forced trains to stop after straying onto a rail line.

Police said it was later put down by marksmen for being "dangerously out of control".

Mr Evans' family said: “Huw was a loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to many.

“We would like to thank the community for their support and well wishes while Huw was in hospital and since his passing, we now know how much he will be missed.”

Dyfed-Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.