A hotel guest who caused more than £48,000 worth of damage to the room he was staying in has been jailed.

Michael Turner, 52, "smashed his way through" the bedroom of the Heritage Hotel in Porthcawl before leaving the shower running to flood it.

The alarm was raised when fellow guests complained about water leaking through the ceiling.

Turner, who was found naked in the shower by hotel owner Dale Smith, later said he couldn't remember causing the damage on October 7 last year.

Michael Turner said he couldn't remember committing the offences. Credit: South Wales Police

Police said Turner - who was high on drugs - had smashed a wooden table, wardrobe, radiator and a glass screen from the shower.

On Tuesday at Cardiff Crown Court, Turner was sentenced to 14 and a half months in prison.

PC Gatt, from South Wales Police, said Turner “showed a total disregard for the livelihood of the owners, racking up thousands of pounds worth of damage."

PC Gatt added that with "many businesses facing a difficult few months" due to the cost of living crisis, Turner's actions were "disappointing."

Prosecutor Andrew Kendal said there was substantial damage to walls, carpets and electrics.

The total cost of the damage caused came to more than £48,000. Hotel owner Mr Smith decided to repair some of the damage himself, and has spent up to £10,000.

The room is now in a "good condition" but further work has been carried out.

The court heard Turner had 36 previous convictions including damage to property and burglary.

Defending, Andrew Taylor said Turner had a long history with substance misuse and was acting "erratic and in an unusual way" at the time.Mr Taylor added: "He tells me he needs to start rebuilding his life."

Passing sentence, Judge David Wynn Morgan said: "You had an addiction to Class A drugs and the offence was committed while you were under the influence of controlled drugs."