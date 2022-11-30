Play Brightcove video

Watch as Mark Drakeford responds to the question during Wednesday morning's Welsh Affairs Committee

The First Minister has been asked whether he will now switch allegiance to support England in the World Cup, after Wales were knocked out of the competition by their old-time rivals on Tuesday night.

Mark Drakeford was speaking during the Welsh Affairs Select Committee on Wednesday morning when he was asked the question by Stephen Crabb MP.

Mr Crabb, who represents Preseli Pembrokeshire, said: "Will you now be supporting Marcus Rashford and the other English boys to go all the way?"

The Welsh team clapped as fans sang the national anthem following the defeat to England in Qatar. Credit: PA Images.

Prompting laughter from the committee chamber, Mark Drakeford responded: "I think we ought to allow ourselves a day to get over our disappointment before we form any other alliance in the tournament."

Wales' 3-0 loss to England in their final group game means the side will soon be heading home from Qatar, where they competed in their first World Cup tournament in 64 years.

Wales manager Rob Page said after the match: “It’s very tough at this moment in time".

He added: “I thought first half we were outstanding. The effort they put in without the ball was exceptional.

“We addressed at half-time that we could be a little bit better with the ball but I won’t have a bad word said about that group of players."

The First Minister travelled to Qatar for a short visit at the beginning of the World Cup tournament despite criticism from opposition leaders, who thought it was wrong for him to go.

But Mr Drakeford said it was a rare opportunity to market Wales at the country's first World Cup in decades, despite concerns over Qatar's human rights record.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know