Police have been given extra time to question three adults who were arrested after the bodies of two babies were found at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend.

Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child following the discovery on Saturday (November 26).

Magistrates granted detectives a warrant of further detention for the three adults on Tuesday (November 29).

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for anyone with further information which may be relevant to the investigation to get in touch.

Police have thanked the local community in Wildmill for their patience following the "significant" police activity in the area. Credit: PA

Detective Superintendent Darren George said on Monday: “Our thoughts go out to anyone affected by this traumatic incident.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, given the significant police activity in the area over the past 36 hours.

“In addition, I want to remind members of the public to demonstrate responsibility when sharing information through social media and other means.

“Some information has been both upsetting for people connected to the incident and could compromise the investigation.

"The investigation is continuing and I would urge anyone with information concerning this incident, and who has not already spoken to the police, to get in touch with us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference 2200399650.”