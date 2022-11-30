Senedd Members could carry out their own Wales-only Covid inquiry

In the Senedd, opposition parties will join forces to try to put further pressure on the Welsh Government over a Wales-only inquiry into the handling of the covid pandemic.

They'll debate and vote on a plan later which could lead to a Senedd Member-led investigation into ministers' decision-making, known as a Special Purpose Committee.

Although this vote is not likely to succeed, the Welsh Government is expected to agree in principle to the idea of such a committee as long as it starts work once the UK inquiry ends.

It's understood that ministers will promise to use government time in the Senedd to set one up.

Mark Drakeford has so far resisted calls for a separate investigation from the independent inquiry which is being carried out at a UK level by Baroness Hallett, insisting that all decisions were taken in the context of UK-wide advice.

However in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has set up a Scotland-specific inquiry into her government's handling of the pandemic.

Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have jointly tabled a motion to be debated in the Senedd today which, if it were passed, could give the Welsh parliament power to carry out its own inquiry by establishing a 'special purpose committee.' It’s also backed by the Liberal Democrat member.

If that committee found that there were to be significant areas overlooked by Baroness Hallett's inquiry it would be able to look into those areas and report its findings.

The Senedd is exactly split between Labour and the other parties: Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and a single Liberal Democrat member.

It’s thought Labour MSs will vote against this motion and in the likely outcome of tied vote, the Llywydd or Presiding Officer is likely to use her casting vote against change.

However Welsh Government sources say they understand the reason why the bereaved families of those who died from covid want reassurance that any areas not looked at by the UK inquiry can be picked up by a Senedd investigation.

I understand that the Welsh Government believes that that should come after Baroness Hallett’s final report in order to know what those missing areas are.

Plaid Cymru's Shadow Health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth said a UK inquiry "can't possibly reflect devolved decision-making properly".

It’s expected that ministers will promise a further debate in government time in order to establish a Special Purpose Committee once the UK inquiry concludes.

That’s a significant shift from the Welsh Government’s position and one that may be welcomed by the bereaved families who’ve been campaigning for Welsh questions to be more directly addressed.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister Russell George said, “For the last year and a half we’ve tried to make the Labour Government accept that we need a Wales-specific Covid inquiry so people who suffered from the virus and lockdowns - and know others who died because of them can - get the answers they deserve.

“We simply should not be in this position where we are asking for a Senedd committee to do the job of filling the gaps of the UK investigation - Mr Drakeford was keener than anyone to point out that Welsh rules were made in Wales, so why should there be no investigation here either?

“It is increasingly clear that we are here because Labour ministers do not want to be under the microscope and in the limelight, preferring to hide behind the more well-known issues that affected England.

“The exercise of devolved power must be scrutinised and those who used them must be held accountable for their actions and the results incurred. Any politician who votes against our motion puts themselves in opposition to this principle and must justify that to the people of Wales.”

Plaid Cymru’s Shadow Health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth said, “So far, the Labour Welsh Government has left the scrutiny of its own decisions to the UK Covid Inquiry. This is unacceptable. Since the early days of the pandemic, Plaid Cymru has argued that there should be a Wales-specific inquiry, with decisions made in Wales properly scrutinised in Wales.

“We’ve argued that a single UK inquiry can’t possibly reflect devolved decision-making properly, concerns which were confirmed on the first day of the UK Covid Inquiry, when the chair stressed that it would not be possible to cover every issue, or call every witness relating to decisions made in Wales.

“To leave decisions unscrutinised or inadequately scrutinised does a disservice to the people of Wales, particularly to those who worked so hard on the front line, those who lost loves ones and those who are still suffering with long-Covid.

“We must take every opportunity to scrutinise the Welsh Government on Covid, both good decisions and bad. That’s how we’ll learn lessons about what worked well and what didn’t. In calling for this committee to be set up alongside the UK Covid Inquiry, Plaid Cymru and our fellow opposition parties are saying that we can and should scrutinise those decisions.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds says she will vote for the motion.

“Now is the time for Welsh Labour Senedd Members to do the right thing and back a Welsh COVID-Inquiry. The bereaved families of Wales deserve an inquiry that pays full attention to decisions made here in Wales." She said.

“With serious concerns about whether the UK Covid inquiry will cover all aspects of decision-making in Wales, we need to have an inquiry looking specifically at the actions taken by Ministers in Cardiff Bay.

“As I have repeatedly said this isn’t about apportioning blame, but about ensuring that we learn vital lessons to ensure we are better prepared for the future.

“There is also something to be said that if Welsh Labour supports the devolution of more powers to Wales, they must understand that with increased powers comes increased scrutiny.”