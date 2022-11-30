Members of the GMB union at the Welsh Ambulance Service have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff are set to walk out in Wales and at eight other trusts across the UK.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “Ambulance workers – like other NHS workers – are on their knees.

“Demoralised and downtrodden, they’ve faced 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, fought on the frontline of a global pandemic and now face the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

“No one in the NHS takes strike action lightly – today shows just how desperate they are.

“This is as much about unsafe staffing levels and patient safety as it is about pay. A third of GMB ambulance workers think delays they’ve been involved with have led to the death of a patient.

“Something has to change or the service as we know it will collapse."

The Welsh Government announced earlier this year that most NHS staff would be entitled to a pay increase of £1,400, amounting to a pay increase of 7.5% for lower paid staff in bands 1-4, and an increase of 4% for staff in bands 6-7.

Angie Lewis, Director of Workforce and Organisational Development at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “We were aware that Trade Union partners were undertaking an industrial action ballot as part of a national pay dispute which impacts NHS organisations across the country.

“While UNISON Cymru/Wales members did not reach the required turnout in the latest ballot, we have learned today that there is a mandate for strike action by GMB Union members in WAST, as well as action short of a strike.

“We look forward to maintaining dialogue with Trade Union partners as plans progress to ensure that the safety of our patients is maintained as far as possible.”