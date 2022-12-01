The family of a four-year-old girl from Wrexham who had a rare form of brain cancer have announced that she has died.

Aria Hodgkiss was given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

She won the hearts of Hollywood stars and Wrexham AFC co-owners, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who each pledged £10,000 to help towards alternative treatment.

Aria's symptoms first appeared in September 2020.

Her parents, Melanie and Carl, started to notice that she was losing her balance and her mobility was becoming increasingly impaired.

Around 40 children each year are diagnosed with DIPG, but only 1% of those survive more than five years. Credit: Daily Post.

They found out she had a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) on youngster's third birthday in May 2021.

"Brave warrior"

The family announced the news that Aria had died on Thursday morning.

They said: "Our brave warrior, our baby girl Aria, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:30am.

"We are absolutely devastated and we have no idea how we will carry on each day. But, we promise you that we will carry on for you.

"We love you so so much Aria."