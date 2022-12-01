Three people have been released on bail after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a house in Bridgend.

Police were called to a home in Maes-y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday, where the bodies of two babies were found.

Two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.

All three were released on Thursday morning. South Wales Police said the investigation continues.

The bodies of the infants were found at an end-of-terrace property on the Maes-y-Felin estate in Bridgend on Saturday 26th November. Credit: ITV News Cymru Wales

Detective Superintendent Darren George said: "My thoughts remain with anyone affected by this traumatic incident.

"I am aware of the impact this incident has had on the community and would like to thank witnesses and local residents who have come forward and worked closely with us over the last few days.

"This is a complex and sensitive investigation and there has been an increased police presence in Wildmill since Saturday. This will continue over the coming days as enquiries continue.

"We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I'd encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local neighbourhood policing team."

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to get in touch with South Wales Police or through Crimestoppers anonymously.