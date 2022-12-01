A town in North Wales is facing a high electricity bill as its Christmas lights are on 24/7.

The lights in Connah's Quay High Street can't be turned off because the town council said they were installed without a timer.

The lights along-with the tree in the town centre costs roughly £19,000 a year. Soaring energy prices have meant some councils have been forced to scale-back their displays this year.

"The tree is on a timer but unfortunately the lampposts aren't."

Suzanne Wilson, recently appointed town clerk, said: "Unfortunately when the lights were fitted in 2021, they weren't fitted with a timer which means they have to be on 24/7.

"We've spoken with the lights company and they would need to put a timer on every single lamppost, so that would mean fitting 63 individual timers which would obviously take time and come at a cost.

"We're in a five year contract with the company so it is something we will be looking at for next year as it's too late to change this year."

Credit: Daily Post.

The lights were switched on at a festive ceremony on November 24, and are set to shine continuously for weeks throughout the Christmas period.

Ms Wilson said: "Ideally, we would have them on a timer and I wish they were on a timer to save on energy costs but unfortunately we can't change that at the moment.

"We know that energy costs are going up everywhere, we have seen that in our buildings and it's affecting everybody.

"We try to do whatever possible to save money where we can and we will be looking into finding a solution for next year."