Fog patches could cause travel disruption this morning, with a Yellow weather warning in place for parts of southeast Wales.

The Met Office has warned that the conditions may make driving more difficult, as well as possible disruption to air travel.

It says visibility could be down to 50m in places where the fog is thickest.

This could lead to slower journey times overall, with "delays to bus and train services" possible, as well as a "chance of delays or cancellations to flights."

The Yellow weather warning is in place until 11am this morning (Thursday), but fog "may persist" into the afternoon in some places.

Before setting off on a foggy journey, The Met Office has advised drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly.

According to the Highway Code, headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres.

The warning covers: