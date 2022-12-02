It's A Sin star Callum Scott Howells has hit back at JK Rowling following her controversial comments about the transgender community.

The 23-year-old from Pontypridd claimed the author “isn’t helping” with “trans rights being attacked”.

The Welsh actor, who won multiple awards for his role as Colin Morris-Jones in Russell T Davies’ series, said the fight for LGBT+ rights is “terrifying”.

“With trans rights being attacked, JK Rowling isn’t helping. She’s stoking the fire and giving the Tories permission to do it.

“It’s terrifying. I’m scared for this community and the people within it. We have to stick together and look after each other.

The show also stars Years & Years' Olly Alexander. Credit: Channel 4/RED Productions

“If we don’t have each other, who do we have?”, Howells explained in an interview with Attitude magazine.

The Harry Potter author said she has received so many death threats following her views on gender identity that she could “paper the house with them”.

Rowling said she was partly motivated to speak out about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault. She has strongly denied accusations of transphobia.

Following the ongoing controversies around Qatar hosting the 2022 World Cup, Howells explained: “I don’t know why they’re hosting it in that country. It’s very clear the reason it’s being hosted there is because of the money.

“That’s really selfish, capitalist, shameful and disappointing. I’m really proud Wales has qualified but gutted the first World Cup we’ve qualified for in years is where LGBTQ human rights are completely revolting.”

Following It’s A Sin, which won Howells the Royal Television Society Award for best male actor and the Bafta Cymru Award for leading actor, he is now starring as Emcee in Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club.

Howells said on the queerness of the production: “The show isn’t just about positions of power, but what it means to be queer, and sexually confused. I hope the Emcee continues to be represented by every different type of person that exists.”

A representative for JK Rowling has been contacted for comment.