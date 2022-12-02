Six people have been jailed for trafficking large quantities of cocaine and cannabis into parts of west Wales.

Police seized 244g of cocaine, as it was being transported from Dorset to Pembrokeshire in October 2021.

They were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

Leigh Smith, 44, was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months.

Shaun Lucas, aged 48, was sentenced to 9 years and 8 months.

Terence Harrison, aged 43, was sentenced to 8 years 4 months.

All three had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs at an earlier hearing.

Earlier this month, Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 30, was sentenced to 41 weeks in prison having pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

Charlotte Doe, aged 32, was sentenced to 13 months.

Ryan Ager, aged 34, was sentenced to 19 months, both having pleaded guilty to money laundering.

Leone James, aged 33, will be sentenced on Friday, 16 December, having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

An eighth person, Steven John Kerr, aged 35, was found not guilty of money laundering following trial.

DI Richard Lewis from Dyfed-Powys Police said it was a lengthy operation involving a number of departments across the force.

He added officers "investigated intelligence, coordinated a series of warrants, interviewed the defendants and carried out detailed enquiries into their activity."

Mr Lewis said that Friday's sentencing "culminates more than a year of police work, which saw the disruption of a major supply chain into Pembrokeshire and the dismantling of an organised crime gang, which was no doubt linked to illegal activity on a wider scale.”

The gang continued their activities and in December 2021, Kilicaslan was arrested.

Police said his vehicle smelt strongly of cannabis and he tested positive for the presence of cocaine during a roadside drug swipe. Officers found £15,000 in his vehicle.

In January 2022, Doe was arrested. Officers found more than £26,700 in her vehicle in two bundles.

In March 2022 a two-week arrest phase saw eight people arrested in the Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Dorset and Pembrokeshire areas.