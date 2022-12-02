Two schools in Merthyr Tydfil have been put into special measures following inspections from the education watchdog, Estyn.

Ty Dysgu Pupil Referral Unit on Alexandra Avenue and Goetre Primary School on Rowan Way in Gurnos were inspected in September.

Overall issues included pupils not having developed their numeracy, literacy and technology skills as they should.

Goetre Primary School has had five headteachers over the last year, causing "a period of major turbulence at senior leadership level."

It added that this has had a "significant impact on the school’s ability to address important shortcomings."

Despite its issues, the report said the school provides pupils with a "nurturing learning environment in which they feel safe and secure." Credit: Google Maps.

It said that staff do not take into account the views of pupils about what they would like to learn well enough.

The children don't have many opportunities to take on leadership roles at the school, according to the report. However, the support of children with additional learning needs is generally effective.

Recommendations include addressing safeguarding and health and safety shortcomings identified during the inspection.

Inspectors also want to see the quality of teaching and feedback improve, so that pupils "develop as independent learners and have the opportunity to achieve to the best of their ability."

The report said the Ty Dysgu Pupil Referral Unit does not have "robust processes" to track pupils attendance, well-being and behaviour. Credit: Google Maps.

The Ty Dysgu inspection found a "minority" of pupils develop their numeracy, literacy and technology skills "suitably."

However inspectors explained that most pupils develop "strong working relationships with staff, and this helps them to feel safe and secure."

It said most staff are "unclear what the priorities for improvement planning are and processes for assuring the quality of provision for pupils’ progress are ineffective.”

The school has pupils from the ages of 5-16 with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties and the school's leaders have "failed to identify and address many safeguarding concerns."

Many pupils arrive at the school with a history of "poor attendance and have frequently missed a considerable amount of education prior."

As a result, inspectors said "they have gaps in their learning, and may present as having little confidence in their own ability as learners and managing their own behaviour acts as an additional barrier to their learning."

The recommendations from Estyn are that the school:

Strengthens management of safeguarding

Addresses the shortcomings identified during the inspection

Raises standards of learning and well-being

Develops effective processes to track, monitor and evaluate pupil progress

Strengthens the curriculum offer for all pupils and improves pupil attendance

Merthyr Tydfil's Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Michelle Jones, said the outcome of these inspections was "disappointing" but the Council is working with the schools to "improve concerns that have previously been raised."

Cllr Jones added that "nearly all the health and safety issues [at both schools] have been addressed and the "outstanding ones are due to be completed before the end of this school term."