A motorcyclist has died and a driver has been injured in a collision following an attempted traffic stop by South Wales Police.

The incident took place along St Helen's Road in Swansea shortly after 8pm on Friday (2 December).

The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene of the incident, while the driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment.

South Wales Police has voluntarily referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in accordance with national protocols.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We can confirm we have opened an independent investigation relating to a fatal collision that occurred last night shortly after 8pm on St Helen's Road, Swansea.

"The collision involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, both being driven by members of the public, following an attempted traffic stop by South Wales Police. The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The force informed us of the incident last night and we sent investigators to the scene and to the post incident procedures.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family at this difficult time and we have been in touch with them to offer our condolences and explain our role.

"We will also be in touch with the driver of the other vehicle involved. Our investigation is at a very early stage."

