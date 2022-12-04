A cancer survivor has gone from being on a path of "self-destruction" to hoping to be crowned Wales' strongest man.

Garret Cann was diagnosed with cancer in his late 20s and would go out drinking multiple times a week to escape.However, three years on, Garret has competed in a number of strongman competitions across the UK - and hopes to be crowned Wales' strongest man next year.

Having played rugby religiously throughout school and his early 20s, including at the Principality Stadium for Rhydyfelin RFC, Garret left Wales aged 20 to pursue his dream of becoming a professional rugby player.

Despite managing to climb through the ranks to play for Old Albanians RFC, Garret sustained a few bad injuries.

After one knee injury, he moved back to Wales at the age of 25 and, while he dipped in and out of playing rugby, he said his heart wasn't in it any more.

Then, at just 28 years old, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer after finding a lump while washing.

Garret said he didn't tell anyone, initially telling his father that doctors thought it could be a cyst.

"I've dealt with a lot of stuff quite privately in my life. I'm not really one to speak about it," he said.

But after receiving his diagnosis, Garret decided he needed to start telling the people close to him.

"I didn't really get upset, I kind of knew it was coming," he said.

"The only time I did get upset [was when] I had to tell my dad. I had to tell him what was going on and put a label on it. That was the worst experience of my life. I sat outside my dad's house for half an hour crying because I knew it was going to affect him so badly. I didn't want to put that on him."I walked in. He knew something was wrong, so he didn't stand up, or give me a hug, or anything. He kind of didn't say anything, he was just staring at me a bit. My step-mother came over and gave me a hug and my dad just stood on the balcony for a bit. He was just upset. That was the worst thing ever, having to tell him that."Within just a month of finding the lump, Garret went in for surgery.

Testicular cancer can spread to lymph nodes at the back of the stomach, and doctors found that Garret's lymph nodes were showing signs of infection. However, despite needing to go in for more tests, it was found that the cancer had not spread.Doctors continued to monitor Garret's condition to ensure that there were no signs of the cancer being active before giving him the all clear.

"I was kind of on a path of self destruction through that time. Then I actually met my girlfriend and, to be honest, she pretty much saved me from going too far," he said.

While Garret said he had "never been a massive drinker" and would only go out every now and again, because he was off work at the time of his diagnosis, he began going out as much as he could.

"I was trying to escape what was happening by just going out and pretty much just drinking. I think I was going out three nights every week. It was kind of my way of escaping reality," he said. "I wasn't going to the gym, I wasn't doing anything. I was just doing that."

His partner encouraged him to get back to the gym and, once Garret was given the all clear three months after they met, the pair were able to start enjoying themselves and make plans for the future. By November that year, the couple were expecting their first son together.

"It's hard to explain, [being a father] is literally the best feeling in the world. You fully understand what loving something completely is," Garret, who is now a proud father-of-two boys, said.At this point, Garret said he was in the worst shape of his life. Spurred on by finding out he was to become a father, he went back to the gym so he could get fit for his family.

"I thought, 'Right, I can't be a father and basically look like a sack of potatoes,' so I wanted to get back into the gym," he said. "I realised that they'd needed me to be healthy so I could do these things with them and basically be around for as long as possible."Initially, Garret was simply aiming to improve his fitness, but he was approached at the gym one day by a man who he now counts as one of his best friends.

"He walked up to me one day and said, 'You're pretty strong - you should try and do a Strongman Competition.'"

While he said he wasn't interested at the time, Garret later changed his mind, keen to have a goal to work towards.

In May of 2021, Garret competed in his first strongman show at Yo Yos gym in Pembrokeshire and won. He said he'd been hooked ever since. He then went on to compete in Ultimate Strongman Wales's Strongest Man 2021 - his first stadium show - and came in third place.

This year, Garret narrowly missed out on a podium spot while competing in the Ultimates 2022 Wales' Strongest Man and placed sixth place in the Final Eliminator at Doncaster Dome against a stacked line-up of strongmen from across the country. He also came in second place at Giant's Live Wales's Strongest Man.

It's now off season and Garret is currently training under strongman legend Laurence Shahlaei. His first show will be in March 2023, where he will be competing for the title of UK's Strongest Man Final Eliminator. His main goal, however, is to win the Ultimates Wales' Strongest Man competition and, one day, the UK's Strongest Man.

"It was a massive event in my life," Garret said, looking back on his diagnosis three years ago. "It changed a lot in me, as in my outlooks and how I want to achieve things. I realised that tomorrow isn't always guaranteed, so you kind of have to make the best of today and just to try and be a good person. I think being a good person not only reflects on you, but it can help other people a lot."