Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Pembroke Dock.

Officers were called to incident on Law Street at around 12:30pm on Friday (2 December).

The man, who was using a walking frame, was struck by a black Chrysler Grand Voyager and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage and has asked anyone with any information to get in touch, quoting: DPP/2171/03/12/2022/02/C.