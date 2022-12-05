A pensioner is fighting for her life in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Caerphilly.

Three people have been arrested after officers were called to an address in Heol Fawr on onSaturday, December 3.

Police confirmed a 55-year-old man is also in hospital with minor injuries.

The dog, whose breed is not yet known, was seized by officers and has been destroyed. No other animals were involved in the attack.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The incident happened on Heol Fawr in Caerphilly Credit: Google Maps

Two men, aged 20 and 31 and a woman, 28, all from the Caerphilly area have been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer from Gwent Police said officers will be making further enquiries and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

Mr Sedgebeer added: “It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2200407170.