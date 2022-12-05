Drivers offered free soft drinks in pubs and bars across south Wales over festive period

Police launched the new campaign at the The Vale of Glamorganshire Golf Club. Credit: South Wales Police.

Drivers will be offered free soft drinks over Christmas and New Year to cut down on drink-driving.

Thirteen bars and pubs across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan have signed up to the scheme, which is the first of its kind in Wales.

Those who are driving family or friends to and from a night out will be offered free soft drinks at the venues.

Police have said it is the first scheme of its kind in Wales. Credit: PA Images.

Police have called it the 'designated driver scheme'. It is running along-side their 'operation limit', which South Wales Police has launched in recent weeks.

The force said 21 people were caught drink-driving in South Wales in the first week of its festive patrols.

The premises currently involved in the scheme are:

  • The Vale of Glamorganshire Golf Club, Lavernock Road, Penarth

  • Brew Monster Tap House, 31 High Street, Cardiff

  • Revolution, 9-11 Castle St, Cardiff

  • Retro Lounge, 7 Mill Lane, Cardiff

  • Brewhouse, Brewery Quarter, Cardiff

  • The Park, Park Crescent, Barry

  • The Admiral Napier, 239 Cowbridge Rd East, Canton, Cardiff

  • The Cornwall, 92 Cornwall Street, Cardiff

  • The Village Inn, Croescadarn Road, Cardiff

  • Hollybush Pub, Glyn Coed Road, Cardiff

  • The Dock Bar and Kitchen, Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay

  • Metros Nightclubs, 10 Bakers Row, Cardiff

  • The Philharmonic, 76-77 St Mary Street, Cardiff

Claire Dewhurst from South Wales Police's licensing team said she is "really proud to have launched the scheme, the first in Wales."

Ms Dewhurst added that "so many many premises" have signed up within a short period of time.

The scheme is open to other pubs and bars across the South Wales Police force area.