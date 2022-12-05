Drivers will be offered free soft drinks over Christmas and New Year to cut down on drink-driving.

Thirteen bars and pubs across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan have signed up to the scheme, which is the first of its kind in Wales.

Those who are driving family or friends to and from a night out will be offered free soft drinks at the venues.

Police have said it is the first scheme of its kind in Wales. Credit: PA Images.

Police have called it the 'designated driver scheme'. It is running along-side their 'operation limit', which South Wales Police has launched in recent weeks.

The force said 21 people were caught drink-driving in South Wales in the first week of its festive patrols.

The premises currently involved in the scheme are:

The Vale of Glamorganshire Golf Club, Lavernock Road, Penarth

Brew Monster Tap House, 31 High Street, Cardiff

Revolution, 9-11 Castle St, Cardiff

Retro Lounge, 7 Mill Lane, Cardiff

Brewhouse, Brewery Quarter, Cardiff

The Park, Park Crescent, Barry

The Admiral Napier, 239 Cowbridge Rd East, Canton, Cardiff

The Cornwall, 92 Cornwall Street, Cardiff

The Village Inn, Croescadarn Road, Cardiff

Hollybush Pub, Glyn Coed Road, Cardiff

The Dock Bar and Kitchen, Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay

Metros Nightclubs, 10 Bakers Row, Cardiff

The Philharmonic, 76-77 St Mary Street, Cardiff

Claire Dewhurst from South Wales Police's licensing team said she is "really proud to have launched the scheme, the first in Wales."

Ms Dewhurst added that "so many many premises" have signed up within a short period of time.

The scheme is open to other pubs and bars across the South Wales Police force area.