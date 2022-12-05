Drivers offered free soft drinks in pubs and bars across south Wales over festive period
Drivers will be offered free soft drinks over Christmas and New Year to cut down on drink-driving.
Thirteen bars and pubs across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan have signed up to the scheme, which is the first of its kind in Wales.
Those who are driving family or friends to and from a night out will be offered free soft drinks at the venues.
Police have called it the 'designated driver scheme'. It is running along-side their 'operation limit', which South Wales Police has launched in recent weeks.
The force said 21 people were caught drink-driving in South Wales in the first week of its festive patrols.
The premises currently involved in the scheme are:
The Vale of Glamorganshire Golf Club, Lavernock Road, Penarth
Brew Monster Tap House, 31 High Street, Cardiff
Revolution, 9-11 Castle St, Cardiff
Retro Lounge, 7 Mill Lane, Cardiff
Brewhouse, Brewery Quarter, Cardiff
The Park, Park Crescent, Barry
The Admiral Napier, 239 Cowbridge Rd East, Canton, Cardiff
The Cornwall, 92 Cornwall Street, Cardiff
The Village Inn, Croescadarn Road, Cardiff
Hollybush Pub, Glyn Coed Road, Cardiff
The Dock Bar and Kitchen, Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay
Metros Nightclubs, 10 Bakers Row, Cardiff
The Philharmonic, 76-77 St Mary Street, Cardiff
Claire Dewhurst from South Wales Police's licensing team said she is "really proud to have launched the scheme, the first in Wales."
Ms Dewhurst added that "so many many premises" have signed up within a short period of time.
The scheme is open to other pubs and bars across the South Wales Police force area.