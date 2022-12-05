A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a serious crash which killed a 49-year-old driver.

The incident, which is said to have involved multiple vehicles on the A5 near Chirk, Wrexham, saw the road closed for more than ten hours.

The location was near to the Gledrid roundabout at Chirk with the crash happening at around 7pm on Friday 2 December.

West Mercia Police say that a black Nissan Qashqai collided head-on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the Ceiriog River. The Nissan Qashqai had been travelling southbound on the A5, heading in the direction of Oswestry.

The driver of the Nissan Juke, a 49-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the Qashqai was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with serious injuries.

The police force is now calling on those with information of the crash to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or witnessed anything of concern on the A5 shortly before 7pm on Friday.

"If you have any information, or dash cam footage, that could help please email alexander.sullivan@westmercia.police.uk quoting reference 554 of 2nd December.”